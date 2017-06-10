Search Ends for Navy Sailor Who Fell Off Cruiser into Ocean

Authorities say they have stopped their search for a sailor who fell overboard on a Navy cruiser off the coast of North Carolina.

Navy officials said in a news release that Fire Controlman 2nd Class Christopher Clavin fell off the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy around 3 p.m. Tuesday about 80 miles (129 kilometers) out to sea.

Authorities say the Navy and Coast Guard searched for Clavin for 76 hours until sunset Friday. At least six ships and a half-dozen helicopters and airplanes helped in the search.

Officials say the crew of the USS Normandy is planning a memorial service for Clavin.

