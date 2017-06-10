'Wings and Wheels for Paws' Fundraises for Fluvanna Co. Animal Shelters

at "Wings and Wheels for Paws" in FLUCO

Tails at four Fluvanna County animal shelters will keep wagging.

That's thanks to the second annual “Wings and Wheels for Paws” fundraiser put on by the Fluvanna County Radio Control Flying Club.

The car, airplane and dog show brings in money for local shelters that operate off of a mostly volunteer basis.

Shelters like the SPCA say fundraisers like this help them to afford basic resources.

"With rescues there’s always food and litter, and medical care is a big expense for rescue and for animals, and we want to provide the best that we can so fundraisers like this are how we make that happen,” Kim Bassing of FSPCA said.

Last year the club raised about $3,000 for the animal shelters. It hopes to exceed that goal this year and have the fundraiser again next year.