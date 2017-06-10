Tom Perriello Speaks at Charlottesville Progressive Activist Summit

Progressive activists in central Virginia are working to build a movement focusing on social, racial, and economic justice.

The Charlottesville People's Summit is a branch of the national summit that took place Saturday in Chicago.

Charlottesville's summit included workshops, music, and a speech from Democratic candidate for governor Tom Perriello.

Perriello is facing Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam for the Democratic nomination in Tuesday's primary. He says it's time for the party to "get back to its roots" and stand for everyday people.

“The Democratic Party used to stand against the monopolies against the big power brokers to give everyday folks a chance. I think that's why we're getting people so excited. They haven't seen enough willingness to really fight back against those entrenched powers,” Perriello said.

Perriello and Northam are making campaign stops across the commonwealth ahead of Tuesday's primary.