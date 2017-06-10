Quantcast

Madison Softball, Albemarle Soccer & WAHS Tennis Win State Championships

SOFTBALL
2A State Championship
Madison County 4, Richlands 0

GIRLS SOCCER
5A State Championship
Albemarle 1, Mountain View 0

2A State Championship
George Mason 1, Stuarts Draft 0

3A State Championship
Western Albemarle vs. Brentsville   (later tonight)

BOYS SOCCER
4A State Championship
Kettle Run 3, Charlottesville 2    F/3OT

BOYS TENNIS
3A State Championship
Western Albemarle 5, Blacksburg 3

