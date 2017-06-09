Attorneys for Former Madison Co. Deputy File Motions in Sex Exploitation Case

A former Madison County deputy charged in a federal child sex exploitation case wants some of the charges against him dismissed. Attorneys for Bruce Harvey filed two motions in the case this week.

Harvey is accused of transporting minors across state lines and producing and possessing child pornography.

Investigators say it all happened while he was a karate instructor between 1998 and 2007.

According to court documents, two charges dealing with taking minors across state lines for sex acts date back to sometime between May of 1998 and September 1999.

Harvey’s attorneys argue those charges should be dismissed because they happened outside the statute of limitations.

The motion says the charges would need to have been placed within five years of the offense, based on the laws in effect at the time.

Another motion asks for those two same charges to be tried separately from the other seven.

Harvey’s attorneys argue these two counts are not connected to the others, which deal with a different victim and child pornography.

It’s unclear when that could happen.

In the meantime, a jury trial has been scheduled for July 24 at Charlottesville Federal Court.