Shenandoah Valley Blues and Brews Has New Venue, Date

The 2017 Shenandoah Valley Blues and Brews festival will take place June 17

The Shenandoah Valley Blues and Brews is changing things up this year - they're in a new spot and the event is happening earlier in the year.

The ninth annual music festival is at the Club at Ironwood with more space and mountain views.

There will be a variety of Virginia microbreweries, plus locally sourced food. Some of the proceeds will support the Staunton-Augusta Art Center.

Organizer John Huggins promises a great lineup full of blues music.

“Last year was more a Chicago-style blues. This year we're more into a funky style blues with horns, pianos, things like that. It's really fantastic and we also have the headliner Southern Avenue based out of Memphis, Tennessee, but they're definitely a national touring band,” Huggins explained.

Shenandoah Valley Blues and Brews is Saturday, June 17, from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 ahead of time and $17 at the gate.