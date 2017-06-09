Quantcast

Cville Series Open Mic Night Kicks Off

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Poets, singers, and performers took to the stage at the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center on Friday.

The Cville Series Open Mic Night was the first of the summer-long series

Organizers say the performance space is a way to spotlight talent in Charlottesville.

“My goals for Cville Series is to have an environment where artists can come and be themselves and perform and I feel like in Charlottesville there hasn't been an open mic night community before where a lot of people have been free to come as you are,” said Shelby Marie Edwards, organizer.

There will be an open mic night once a month for the rest of the summer. The cover charge is $5.

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia.

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

