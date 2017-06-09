Cville Series Open Mic Night Kicks Off

Poets, singers, and performers took to the stage at the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center on Friday.

The Cville Series Open Mic Night was the first of the summer-long series

Organizers say the performance space is a way to spotlight talent in Charlottesville.

“My goals for Cville Series is to have an environment where artists can come and be themselves and perform and I feel like in Charlottesville there hasn't been an open mic night community before where a lot of people have been free to come as you are,” said Shelby Marie Edwards, organizer.

There will be an open mic night once a month for the rest of the summer. The cover charge is $5.