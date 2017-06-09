Quantcast

Friday's High School State Semifinal Scores & Highlights

Albemarle Advances to State Semifinals Albemarle Advances to State Semifinals

BOYS SOCCER
4A State Semifinals
Charlottesville 3, Chancellor 1

2A State Semifinals
Giles 4, Stuarts Draft 3

GIRLS SOCCER
5A State Semifinals
Albemarle 4, Maury 0

3A State Semifinals
Western Albemarle 3, Riverside 0

2A State Semifinals
Stuarts Draft 4, Richlands 1

BASEBALL
2A State Semifinals
Dan River 3, Madison County 1

SOFTBALL
2A State Semifinals
Madison County 4, Lebanon 2

