Quantcast

Random Row Raising Money for Victims of Northern Virginia Attack

Posted: Updated:
Random Row Brewing Company Random Row Brewing Company
Zac Culbertson, Random Row Zac Culbertson, Random Row
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A Charlottesville business is raising money for the victim of a horrific attack in northern Virginia.

Random Row Brewing Company is hosted a benefit Friday for Whitney Rice and her two children, who were stabbed in Woodstock, Virginia while playing in a park last month.

Rice and her two children were playing outside in Edinburg Town Park in May when a man brutally attacked them.  Rice and her two children are still recovering from their injuries.

The head brewer at Random Row, Kevin McElroy, is trying to raise money for Rice's family because he used to work with her husband.

Random Row will donate $1 from every beer sold Friday to the Rice family's medical bills.

“They can just be here to show a little bit of support and let the family know that the community stands behind them to recover and become a functioning part of the community again,” said Zac Culbertson of Random Row.

Samual Jacob Homer, 18, was arrested for the crime. He is behind bars, without bond, charged with three felony counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

  • Random Row Raising Money for Victims of Northern Virginia AttackMore>>

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Full Story

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

    Full Story