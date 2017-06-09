Random Row Raising Money for Victims of Northern Virginia Attack

A Charlottesville business is raising money for the victim of a horrific attack in northern Virginia.

Random Row Brewing Company is hosted a benefit Friday for Whitney Rice and her two children, who were stabbed in Woodstock, Virginia while playing in a park last month.

Rice and her two children were playing outside in Edinburg Town Park in May when a man brutally attacked them. Rice and her two children are still recovering from their injuries.

The head brewer at Random Row, Kevin McElroy, is trying to raise money for Rice's family because he used to work with her husband.

Random Row will donate $1 from every beer sold Friday to the Rice family's medical bills.

“They can just be here to show a little bit of support and let the family know that the community stands behind them to recover and become a functioning part of the community again,” said Zac Culbertson of Random Row.

Samual Jacob Homer, 18, was arrested for the crime. He is behind bars, without bond, charged with three felony counts of aggravated malicious wounding.