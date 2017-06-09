Roadwork Expected to Close a Portion of McCormick Road until August

Roadwork on McCormick Road near the University of Virginia will cause major detours for Charlottesville Area Transit this summer.

McCormick Road will be closed between Cabell Drive and Minor Hall starting June 12.

Construction will be underway at "Tunnel C," which is a utility route that runs through the university.

The city's free trolley will have one bus stop available at the corner of McCormick and Alderman Road through the summer

"Our customers will need to watch the signs and follow the direction on the signs and pay attention to the schedules on the signs and again, note the trolley will run that way all summer long," said City Transit Director John Jones.

Pedestrian walkways will also be shifted for people walking along the sidewalk so that construction is not interrupted. The project on the tunnel is set to wrap up by early August.