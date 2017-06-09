Quantcast

Dairy Road Bridge Replacement Project to Close Lanes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville drivers should expect some delays when driving down Route 250 next week.

The Dairy Road Bridge Replacement Project is on track.

On Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15, one lane will be open on both sides of Route 250 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a small rolling road block.

The pedestrian bridge will be installed at night on Tuesday, June 20, and Thursday, June 21, and one lane will be closed again.

Dates and times can change, weather permitting.

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016.

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016.

