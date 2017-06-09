Organization to Help Pay for Legal Costs in Ragged Mountain Lawsuit

Charlottesville is getting financial help with its lawsuit over the Ragged Mountain Natural Area.

The Virginia Municipal League will cover the city’s legal costs in its case with Albemarle County.

The county filed a lawsuit against Charlottesville on April 20, asking a judge for an injunction against the city's attempts to allow bicycles on trails in the natural area.

City councilors voted 3-2 on December 20, 2016 to allow bikes on park trails. Several councilors want to see separate pedestrians-only and multi-use bicycle, jogging, and walking trails.

However, Albemarle County regulations currently do not allow biking on the trails. The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is arguing that state law prohibits Charlottesville from adopting regulations that conflict with county law.

The Ragged Mountain Natural Area is a Charlottesville-owned park, but the land is located in Albemarle County.

The lawsuit comes down to who has the legal right to make the rules for the area.