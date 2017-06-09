Main Street Bridge Opens in Waynesboro

The Main Street Bridge in Waynesboro officially opened June 9, months ahead of its original deadline in December. This opening follows around 14 months of construction.

The bridge was constructed with innovative corrosion-resistant beams designed to extend its life, making it the first of its kind in the commonwealth.

It runs over the South River in Waynesboro and is parallel to the Broad Street Bridge.

VDOT expects about 9,000 drivers to use this bridge every day.

The bridge project also moved McElroy Street, which is now known as "Race Avenue" 200 feet to the west to open some more green space.

"It's a special type of steel that has yet to be used in the commonwealth of Virginia until today of course. But, this is an innovative bridge that we are working with the transportation research council on. So we'll be monitoring this in the decades to come to see how well it holds up in a wet location,” said Ken Slack with VDOT Communications.

The project cost the City of Waynesboro $7 million. It has two travel lanes, two bike lane, and sidewalks on either side.

The new bridge replaces a bridge from 1934 that was restricted to vehicles that weighed 15 tons or less. It will be open to all legal weight loads.