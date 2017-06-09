Grant Funding New Solar Panel at CATEC

A solar program is lighting up learning in Virginia.

Dominion Energy is partnering with the NEED Project to extend the Solar for Students program to Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC).

CATEC is one of five organizations in the commonwealth that is taking part in the program. The others are the Children’s Museum of Richmond, Deer Park Elementary School, Hampton High School, Kenmore Middle School, and the MathScience Innovation Center.

A $25,000 grant will go toward a new solar panel, which will also include an interactive display to let students monitor the panel's usage in the center and at other base schools.

CATEC says the program will give students an edge.

"It’s the fastest growing industry, and there’s a high demand for folks in the solar sector. So if our students have that training they'll be able to be in the community and help," said Daphne Keiser with CATEC.

Dominion Energy piloted the Solar for Students program at four schools between 2015 and 2016.

CATEC says it is looking into using solar to power other projects in the future.