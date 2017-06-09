Construction of Roundabout at Hilton Heights Rd. and Berkmar Dr.

Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The final phase of construction of the roundabout at Hilton Heights Road and Berkmar Drive will begin on Friday night (June 9) with demolition of the existing pavement at the intersection.

During that work Friday night Berkmar Drive will be closed at Woodbrook Drive and Hilton Heights Road will be closed just west of the entrances to Walmart and the Doubletree Charlottesville Hotel. Local traffic can access entrances within the closure area; other traffic should use Route 29 as an alternate route.

The work should be complete and the intersection will reopen to traffic by 6 a.m. Saturday. Motorists should follow signs directing them through the new configuration.

More information about the Route 29 Solutions projects can be found on the website: www.Route29Solutions.org. Information about upcoming lane closures and other traffic impacts, as well as news about the projects, is posted on the website’s News and Traffic Alerts page.