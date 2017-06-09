Copy-Hokies hire Szefc away from Maryland to be baseball coach

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Virginia Tech has hired Maryland baseball coach John Szefc to take over the Hokies' program.

Athletic director Whit Babcock made the announcement Friday. Szefc takes over for Pat Mason, who was fired after four seasons.

Szefc has had success in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He led Maryland to consecutive 40-win seasons and NCAA Tournament regional championships in 2014-15. The Terps won 38 games in 2016 and earned their third straight NCAA Tournament berth. Szefc was 180-122 in five years with the Terrapins. He also spent seven years at Marist, leading the team to a 212-137-3 record and four NCAA regional appearances.

At Virginia Tech, he takes over a program entering its 125th season and celebrating with an $18 million renovation of English Field.

The Hokies haven't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2013.

