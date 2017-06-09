Trump, Obama Staying Out of Virginia's Governor Primaries

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia primary voters next week will select candidates for the nation's marquee race for governor. But they have no recommendations so far from President Donald Trump or former President Barack Obama on who to vote for.

The Old Dominion's off-year election is drawing national attention as a quasi-referendum on Trump's first year and the future of the Democratic Party, and there have been spirited campaigns in both parties from insurgent candidates with ties to the president and his predecessor.



But the most high-profile Republican and Democrat in the country have been silent on the contest and are not expected to make an endorsement.

The White House did not respond to request for comment and a senior adviser to former President Barack Obama said he doesn't expect the former president to endorse anyone before the June 13 primary.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.