Copy-Convicted killer charged in fatal shooting of Virginia man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A convicted murderer has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 70-year-old man in Virginia.

Local outlets report that 58-year-old Franklin Layne III was charged with second-degree murder after police say he shot John Nunamaker in the head, following an argument at Nunamaker's Portsmouth home.

Nunamaker, a registered sex offender, had been charged with assault in March and barred from his home per a protective order after his wife said he beat her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone. Nunamaker later took out an assault charge against her and said he thought she was trying to pay a convicted murder to harm him.

Layne was convicted of murder in 1988 and paroled in 2012. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.