PVCC’s KidsCollege Offers Discounted Tuition for Summer Academies

Release from the Piedmont Virginia Community College:



Charlottesville, Va. – Piedmont Virginia Community College’s KidsCollege is offering a discounted tuition for registration to some of its summer STEM and arts academies in robotics, Minecraft and video game design made through Sunday, June 18.



PVCC’s KidsCollege summer academy registration fees are $179 in honor of Father’s Day for the following academies for rising third through ninth grade students at PVCC’s Main Campus:

June 19-23, Creative Design and Robotics, 1p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

June 26-30, Minecraft Animators, 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

July 10-14, Creative Design and Robotics, 8:45 a.m. to noon

July 17-21, Make Your First 2D Video Game, 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

July 24-28, Code Breakers1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The week-long, half-day academies are offered Monday through Friday. Half- and full-day options with additional supervised lunch times are available. Supervised care before and after the academies is also available.



To register for all available academies, visit www.pvcc.edu/kidscollege, or contact KidsCollege at 434.961.5354 or kidscollege@pvcc.edu.