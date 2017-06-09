Congressman Fined in Virginia Speeding Incident

LOVINGSTON, Va. (AP) - A Virginia congressman will pay over $300 following an April speeding incident.

Local outlets report that court records show U.S. Rep. Bob Goodlatte's speeding charge was downgraded to a "defective speedometer" infraction on Wednesday. Goodlatte was originally charged with driving 69 mph (111 kph) in a 35 mph (56 kph) school zone on April 12 in Nelson County.

The Republican congressman representing Virginia's 6th District will pay a $238 fine and $64 in court costs.

Nelson County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Erik Laub says the amended charge is standard procedure for his office when a driver has a clean record. The fine does not result in Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles points on the driver's record.

Goodlatte's spokeswoman Beth Breeding says the congressman regrets the incident.

