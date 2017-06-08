Quantcast

Albemarle County School Board Approve Study on Redistricting

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Albemarle County School Board approved a new study of the necessary redistricting of elementary schools near Charlottesville.

The Woodbrook Elementary School renovation will be complete by the 2018 to 2019 school year and now, the county has to figure out which students to move into it.

The affected schools could include Agnor-Hurt, Cale, and Greer elementary schools.

