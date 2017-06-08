Albemarle County School Board Discusses Transition for Yancey

The Albemarle County School Board met Thursday night to discuss the next steps for transitioning and what it will mean for the county after school board members made the decision to close Yancey Elementary School in May.

According to school board members, the transition is already underway. They're focusing first on the students, then on the building.

The chair of the transition team presented to the school board Thursday night.

The district has already split the students into two groups - one will head to Red Hill Elementary School and the other to Scottsville Elementary School. Those students had special welcome visits at their new school since the vote to close Yancey, including picnics to meet the other students.

Almost all teachers and staff have also been reassigned.

“I want to note that the process and planning for the future use of Yancey's building is a separate and distinct process. Obviously there's some overlap, but the primary focus of this committee is to focus on the students,” said Rosalyn Schmitt with Albemarle County.

For now, custodians will continue to maintain the building and grounds, mowing the lawn, and keeping the lights on. The Albemarle County School Board still must decide what to use it for in the future and whether or not to sell it.

The Yancey building will stay under school board control at least until November because it is a voting location for the primaries and then the general election.