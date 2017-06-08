Quantcast

Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Candidate Talks African-American Incarceration

Jeff Fogel held a press conference on the Downtown Mall Thursday Jeff Fogel held a press conference on the Downtown Mall Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Jeff Fogel, democratic candidate for Charlottesville commonwealth's attorney, is shining a light on mass incarceration in the city's African-American community.

Fogel held a small press conference on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall Thursday afternoon.

Don Gathers and parents of incarcerated individuals spoke on Fogel’s behalf.

“If you ask the question you'll find that there's hardly an African-American in town who doesn't have a friend, relative, or neighbor who's been in prison. And it's amazing because you don't hear that in the white community at all,” Fogel explained.

Fogel says reducing sentences on lower level drug charges would help solve this problem. He also supports reinstituting parole at a state level.

The primary is June 13.

Fogel is running against current Charlottesville Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Platania.

  Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

