Wayne Theatre Hosting South River Shag

The Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro is hosting its first annual South River Shag.

The music festival will be held outside at Constitution Park Saturday, June 10.

Headliners include the Chairmen of the Board, the Fantastic Shakers, and Erin and the Wildfire.

There will also be shag lessons, a variety of outdoor games, local food, craft beer, cider, Virginia wine, and Kona ice.

Organizers with the Wayne Theatre say they're taking the party down by the river.

“We had booked Chairman of the Board in our first season at the Wayne Theatre and so many people wanted to have them come back and we thought, well let's make a festival out of it and incorporate more people than what we can fit in the theatre,” said Tracy Straight, Wayne Theatre executive director.

South River Shag is Saturday, June 10, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Constitution Park.

Tickets are $15 in advance or at the gate and $5 for students.