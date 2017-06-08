UVA Baseball Stars Adam Haseley & Pavin Smith Ready for Next Chapter in Pros

University of Virginia baseball players Adam Haseley and Pavin Smith are expected to be first round picks in next week's Major League draft.

Both guys have left a lasting legacy at UVa.

Smith is considered the best pure hitter in college baseball. The lefty hit 28 career home runs at Virginia, tied for sixth in school history. Smith also set a program single-season record this year with 77 RBI. Smith had 178 career RBI, ranking second in UVA school history.

Haseley has been a standout at both pitcher and in the outfielder. He's projected as an outfielder in the pros. This season Haseley became just the third player ever under coach Brian O'Connor to bat .400 in the regular season.

Both Smith and Haseley met with O'Connor on Wednesday.

"Best decision I every made was to come to college and I told him that," says Smith. "If I ever need to advise some other high school kids deciding between professional baseball and college I would do that for him. I just think the maturity aspect of it, becoming a man. I don't think I could have done it out of high school, I think college has prepared me."

Haseley says, "The one word that popped into my head over and over was just grateful for the opportunity that the coaches gave me and our class coming in, believing in us, just so grateful for all the chances that he gave us coming in."

Smith and Haseley as freshmen helped lead Virginia to its first national championship in 2015 winning the College World Series.

Smith says, "I don't really think about my individual legacy, more about how I helped the team get that first national championship and laid some of the groundwork like the people before me."

Both guys will be back in their home state of Florida next week watching the MLB draft. Rounds one and two are Monday night. They'll wait and see which team selects them.

"I don't think anyone has any idea until it starts and then whatever happens happens," says Haseley. "You know its just a new chapter in life, it's sad that this one has come to an end so quickly but it's also exciting that another is starting."

Smith says, "It's definitely an exciting opportunity, everything we've been through, all the work we've put in here and to see it maybe finally pay off will be fun to see."

Haseley and Smith won 125 games during their three years at Virginia.



