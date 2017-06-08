Fired FBI Director Testifies Before Senate Intelligence Committee

Former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee

Fired FBI Director James Comey offered up his side of the story to the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday.

One of the U.S. Senators from Virginia, Mark Warner (D-VA), has a leading role in the ongoing probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election.

Warner said Comey's submitted statement Thursday was disturbing. After the hearing, Warner told reporters he believes Comey lost his job because he would not pledge loyalty to President Donald Trump or drop the inquiry into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

Comey said that Trump and his associates did not ask for the Russia probe to be scrapped, but Comey said he had a gut feeling the president might one day lie about their conversations.

“I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting,” Comey explained.

That feeling led him to document his talks with Trump which included a request from the president that he lay off Flynn.

Warner and U.S. Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), who are leading this investigation, have promised to be bipartisan and reach the truth together

“The one message that I hope all Americans will take home is recognizing how significant the Russian interference in our electoral process was, how it goes to the core of our democracy,” said Warner.

Comey also said he asked a good friend to leak his memo of interactions with Trump to the press. Comey also said there have been inaccurate reports in the media about the Trump campaign and their reported contact with Russian officials.

The investigation will likely continue for many more months.

Warner and Burr say they will meet with special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

Comey and senators agreed on one thing - the concerns about Russian interference remain.

“We've got to be prepared to make sure that we are in a better defensive position in 2018, 2019, and frankly in my home state, as early as next week, where we have a primary,” Warner said.

Comey also said the FBI knew that Attorney General Jeff Sessions would ultimately recuse himself from any involvement in the Russia investigation because of something “problematic,” but Comey said he could not share further details in the open session.