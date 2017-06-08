Charlottesville Officers Participate in an Annual Special Olympics Torch Run

Nine Charlottesville law enforcement officers ran from Afton Mountain to Market Street in Charlottesville for an annual Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Virginia.

The officers raise money with police departments across Region Eight to go towards the athletes’ gear and medical needs.

"Up until the run everybody is like yup, here we go again,' but once they get into it they love it. They have a good time at the back of the truck talking with one another, the comradery,” said Lt. Steve Upman.

The region broke its former record by raising several thousand dollars. It is currently in the top fundraising region in the state.

The Charlottesville Police Department believes the fundraiser should bring in up to $10,000 before the end of Thursday night.