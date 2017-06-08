Rutherford Institute President Offers Advice Ahead of Planned KKK RallyPosted: Updated:
Viewer Poll
Some Charlottesville councilors are considering removing the General Lee statue and / or renaming Lee Park. What do you think should be done?
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
- Remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee, keep park name
- 1%
- 188 votes
- Rename Lee Park, keep the statue
- 4%
- 842 votes
- Remove the statue and rename the park
- 8%
- 1534 votes
- Don't change anything
- 84%
- 16970 votes
- None of the above
- 3%
- 594 votes
- RELATED ARTICLES: In Depth: Central Virginia Debates over Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Rutherford Institute President Offers Advice Ahead of Planned KKK RallyMore>>
Reported by Nora Neus
Reported by Nora Neus
Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.Full Story
Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via Email, Twitter or Facebook.Full Story
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Rutherford Institute President Offers Advice Ahead of Planned KKK Rally
Ahead of a planned Ku Klux Klan rally in Charlottesville, John Whitehead wrote an open letter to Albemarle County and Charlottesville police advising them to de-escalate the situation.
-
Planned Rally by KKK Group Sparks Free Speech Discussion in Charlottesville
Charlottesville finds itself in a difficult situation as it prepares for a rally by a group affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan.
-
Charlottesville Religious Groups Rally for Peace at Lee Park
Religious groups came together Wednesday to counter a possible Confederate heritage rally in downtown Charlottesville.
-
Lee Statue-Removal Protesters Clash with Supporters at Park
Tensions were high in Charlottesville’s Jackson Park Saturday afternoon as protesters against the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue took on supporters.
-
Update: Judge Issues Temporary Injunction to Halt Lee Statue Removal
A Charlottesville judge says a Confederate statue cannot be touched, for now, after issuing a temporary injunction to halt the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.
-
Charlottesville City Council Votes to Sell Statue by Bid, Rename Lee Park
Charlottesville City Council voted to sell the Robert E. Lee statue and remove it from downtown Charlottesville Monday night. It also voted unanimously to rename Lee Park.
-
Charlottesville Asks Judge to Deny Injunction in Statue Lawsuit
Charlottesville is fighting a lawsuit and temporary injunction filed against its vote to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Lee Park.
-
Groups File Lawsuit to Stop Removal of Confederate Statues
Charlottesville is facing its first lawsuit over City Council's decision to move a monument to Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee.
-