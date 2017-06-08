Charlottesville Ronald McDonald Receives Generous Donation

Red Shoe C-ville presented a $10,000 check to The Ronald McDonald House (RMH) on June 8.

The donation comes from a fundraiser at Fry’s Spring Station on April 29. That event was hosted by the Give Back Festivals organization, in conjunction with the Friends of the Outback Lodge.

The money is going toward an all in one touch screen computer for kids to use at RMH’s Charlottesville location.

"We're about doing and doing things behind the scenes in order to have a strong impact on the community so now more than ever we are very excited to do this and make such a sizeable donation to Ronald McDonald house," said Harold Herz with Give Back Festivals.

This is Give Back Festivals’ second fundraising event. Their fund raising goal was exceeded at this event and it hopes to do the same at the next event in six months.