Man Enters Alford Plea in Connection to Charlottesville Shooting

Authorities on the scene of a shooting near 6th Street SE in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE)

One of several people charged in a shooting in Charlottesville earlier this year has entered a plea.

Quintus Brooks appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Thursday, June 8, where he entered an Alford plea to a charge of unlawful wounding. The plea means he does not admit guilt, but recognizes there is enough evidence against him for a conviction.

Police had arrested and charged Brooks, Tyrek Wells, and Cy-Lamarr Rojas in connection to a shooting of a 17 year old in the area of 6th Street SE and Bolling Avenue on March 16. The teenager was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities had originally charged Brooks and Wells with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Wells is also facing a felony count of eluding police. Rojas was charged with malicious wounding, as well as possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. Court records no longer show Rojas or Wells charged with malicious wounding. Both are due in Charlottesville General District Court for hearings on the remaining charges in July.

The victim was arrested by detectives following his release from the hospital. The teenager was originally charged with attempted malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Brooks is set to be sentenced on November 28.