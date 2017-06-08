5 More Schools, Children’s Museum Selected for ‘Solar for Students’ Program

Release from Dominion Energy:



RICHMOND, Va. — As renewable energy becomes a growing part of Virginia’s energy mix, Dominion Energy is expanding its Solar for Students program to give more students hands-on experience with solar power.



Dominion Energy has selected five additional public schools in Virginia, as well as one children’s museum, for the unique chance to observe and learn firsthand about harnessing solar energy from a solar array installed right outside the classroom. Four public schools piloted the program in 2015, so the program has more than doubled in size.



“We are very excited to expand the reach of the Solar for Students program to give more organizations the chance to engage children in learning about clean, renewable solar energy,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “It’s a technology that holds great promise and one that our company is fully committed to expanding. The students participating in this program will learn firsthand about an energy source that will play a large part in powering their futures.”



Solar energy is growing rapidly in the state. Dominion Energy has invested nearly $1 billion in solar projects since 2015 and currently has a dozen new projects underway. The company has long-range plans to bring 5,200 megawatts online by 2042, or enough to power 1.3 million homes.



With renewable energy a growing part of the energy mix, Dominion Energy is dedicated to providing students of all ages with opportunities to learn about solar energy. Dominion Energy and its charitable foundation now have funded 10 Solar for Students projects and partnered with another five schools or universities to install rooftop solar panels through the company’s Solar Partnership program.



“Teaching our children the fundamentals of science and technology is an essential part of preparing our students for the future,” said Dietra Trent, Virginia Secretary of Education. “I'm pleased to see that more students across Virginia will have the opportunity to learn about clean energy and 21st century jobs."



The following organizations have been selected to participate in Solar for Students:

Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center (Albemarle County)

Children’s Museum of Richmond (Richmond)

Deer Park Elementary School (Newport News)

Hampton High School (Hampton)

Kenmore Middle School (Arlington)

MathScience Innovation Center (Henrico)

Each participant will receive a 1.2-kilowatt photovoltaic system that converts sunlight into electric power, as well as technical support, educational materials and training for educators. Each solar array will have a visual display that shows students and faculty real-time data on the amount of electricity.