Free Trolley to Detour Due to Construction on McCormick Road

Release from Charlottesville Area Transit:

Charlottesville, Virginia... 6/8/2017... Beginning Monday, June 12, Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will implement a long-term detour for the Free Trolley.



Construction on McCormick Road will prevent the route from serving bus stops between the McCormick Road Bridge and University Avenue. The detour will last through Friday, August 11.

To navigate around the construction, the Free Trolley will use the McCormick ramp to reach Emmet Street. The route will then travel north on Emmet Street before making a right onto University Avenue.



A temporary bus stop will be installed on University Avenue near the Newcomb Road intersection. Passengers who typically board the bus at the Chapel should instead use the temporary bus stop.



