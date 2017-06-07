UVa's Filip Mihaljevic Repeats as NCAA Shot Put Champion

University of Virginia Media Release

EUGENE, Ore. – Redshirt junior Filip Mihaljevic (Livno, Bosnia and Herzegovina) captured the NCAA title in the shot put with a mark of 21.30m (69-10.75). The effort earned him first-team All-America honors and set a school record. Mihaljevic was the 2016 NCAA shot put champion, earning the title for the second consecutive year.

Redshirt sophomore Oghenakpobo Efekoro (Brooklyn, N.Y.) finished fourth in the shot put with a mark of 19.70m (64-7.75). He also earned first-team All-America honors.