City of Waynesboro Now Renting Kayaks

Ridgeview Park in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

The city of Waynesboro now has kayaks for rent.

Paddle the Park is a program that allows people to rent kayaks for an hour at Ridgeview Park.

There are kayaks for one or two people and they're available on a first come, first serve basis.

Paddle the Park is Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. starting on June 18. You can sign up and pay at the pool house.

Waynesboro also offers a four-mile guided trip down the water trail.

  Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005.

