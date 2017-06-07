City of Waynesboro Now Renting Kayaks

The city of Waynesboro now has kayaks for rent.

Paddle the Park is a program that allows people to rent kayaks for an hour at Ridgeview Park.

There are kayaks for one or two people and they're available on a first come, first serve basis.

Paddle the Park is Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. starting on June 18. You can sign up and pay at the pool house.

Waynesboro also offers a four-mile guided trip down the water trail.