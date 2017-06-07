Another Piece of Waynesboro South River Greenway in Place

Another piece of the South River Greenway is now in place in Waynesboro.

This is the second phase to be completed with the basic goal of providing a linear trail linking the city's parks.

The newest section is three-tenths of a mile long and goes right through the heart of downtown. It extends from the Dominion Shelter at Constitution Park to the historic Port Republic neighborhood.

“Even though this section is short in distance, there's a lot going on - you're passing under two active bridges, you're passing over an active storm water outfall and then under an active rail line. So there are a lot of elements to see and it's also probably the closest place that you can get to the actual South River on the Greenway Trail,” explained Waynesboro Parks and Recreation director Dwayne Jones.

There's an area along the Greenway at Constitution Park designed to eventually serve as an amphitheater for concerts or night events.