Staunton to Hold First Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Staunton is holding its first annual Juneteenth Celebration

A celebration in the Shenandoah Valley this weekend commemorates African-American freedom and respect for all cultures.

The city of Staunton is holding its first annual Juneteenth Celebration, but Juneteenth dates back to 1865 when slavery ended.

It’s a joint effort between the Staunton-Augusta African-American Heritage Museum and the NAACP.

The celebration offers all kinds of family fun - food, vendors, music, raffles, a children's activity area and a health walk or run. It will also have information booths, voter registration, and health screenings.

“To hopefully bring people together in unity in a fun way, but in a historical way, to let them know about the rich heritage that African-Americans have and it's an appreciation, really, for all cultures," said Shelia Ahmadi, Juneteenth organizer.

Juneteenth will be held at Montgomery Hall Park in Staunton from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.