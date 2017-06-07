Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Candidate Holds Meet and Greet

One of the candidates vying to be Charlottesville’s next commonwealth's attorney held a meet and greet Wednesday.

Joe Platania met with voters at Fry's Spring Station. He is Charlottesville’s current assistant commonwealth’s attorney.

Platania is running against defense attorney Jeff Fogel who was recently arrested for misdemeanor assault and battery after an altercation on the Downtown Mall.

“I’m more focused on relationships and collaboration and I think Jeff’s a little more adversarial in his approach to problem solving,” Platania explained.

Fogel and Platania are both running on the democratic ticket.

They will face off in the primary election on June 13 before the general election in the fall.