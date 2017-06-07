Candidates Appear at Climate Rally in Downtown Charlottesville

With the primary election less than a week away, candidates for office in central Virginia appeared at a climate rally on the Downtown Mall Wednesday. The democratic candidates joined pipeline opponents and climate activists for the rally.

The candidates discussed both national issues like the Paris Climate Agreement and more local issues like the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, but the message throughout was to prioritize protecting the environment.

People at the Climate Emergency Rally on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall mean it when they say climate change is an emergency.

“It's an all hands on deck moment. We all need to get involved, and stand up, and say what we care about, and what we believe in,” said Craig Green who attended Wednesday’s rally.

Many candidates for local office appeared, including Charlottesville City Council incumbent Bob Fenwick.

“There will come a time when these kids are my age and they're going to see a car and they will have no idea what that is, or at least their grandchildren won't,” said Fenwick.

Planning for the next generation was a popular theme, also invoked by Charlottesville City Council candidate Amy Laufer.

“You know, I have three kids and I want them to know I took this seriously,” Laufer explained.

House of Delegates candidate Angela Lynn, who is running to replace Steve Landes, voiced her support for renewable energy.

“It creates jobs, it can lower and make cheaper energy prices,” said Lynn.

As the rain started pouring down, the crowd huddled under the main tent to hear the candidates speak, including House of Delegates candidate Ross Mittiga. Mittiga is running to replace David Toscano.

“And so what does this all mean? This also means the oceans are going to get more acidic because global warming is not just global warning; carbon dioxide goes into the water,” Mittiga said.

Paige Perriello, the sister of democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello, spoke on his behalf Wednesday.

“If the climate and the environment is something that you care about, you need to vote for Tom,” she said.

The primary is Tuesday, June 13. You can already cast your vote via absentee ballot.