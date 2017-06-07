Western Albemarle Girls Soccer Aiming for Redemption in State Tournament

The Western Albemarle HS girls soccer team will face Riverside in the 3A state semifinals on Friday in Salem.

The Warriors have a record of 20-2 this season, with both loses to coming to Albemarle.

Western is looking to reach the state finals for the second time in the last three seasons. The Ladies say their postseason experience in an advantage.

The upperclassmen remember the 1-0 loss sto Blacksburg in the state finals two years ago.

WAHS junior midfielder Jane Romness says, "I think it just makes us want it so much more. We were so close to that title and we definitely know we have the skills to get to that title, and so we have another opportunity this year and I'm so excited."

WAHS senior defenseman Nichole Heon says, "I mean it would just be insane to end your senior year with a state championship. That's obviously what every senior dreams of doing, so it would be so cool to end that way."

The team is riding a wave of confidence and momentum.

Heon adds, "We are coming in with a lot more confidence and we're a lot more relaxed and not as nervous because we kind of know what to expect, and we know that every team at this level is going to be a challenge."

WAHS junior forward Abigail Zimmerman says, "And we knew that getting so many wins would help us in the post season. Just momentum wise and also getting to host the region and getting to host conferences has been awesome to see people supporting us and its given us so much momentum to go forward.