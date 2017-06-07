Governor Terry McAuliffe Signs Bill to Support Veterans' Health Care

Governor Terry McAuliffe Signs Bill to Support Veterans' Health CarePosted: Updated:
Governor McAuliffe attends a ceremony to celebrate new efforts to boost initiatives to help veterans. A new Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach was discussed.Full Story
Reported by Alana Austin
State capitol reporter Alana Austin joined the NBC29 news team in June 2013.
