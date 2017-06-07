CHS Soccer has Senior Experience Heading into State Semifinals

The Charlottesville HS boys soccer team has a lot of experience with eight senior starters.

The Black Knights hope to ride that senior leadership to a state title. CHS will face Chancellor at 2 o'clock in the state semifinals Friday at Roanoke College.

CHS has two outstanding goal scorers in seniors Evan Blow and Adibi Osman. Blow has a team-high 18 goals and also 11 assists. Osman has 16 goals and 17 assists.

The Black Knights won their first 19 games of the season, never even trailing for a minute, but CHS lost in the region championship game in overtime to Kettle Run 2-1. The guys say they've learned from that loss.

"I think it was a really important loss for us because it just motivates us to do better in states", says junior goalie Ryan Herbert. "It is kind of a reality check for us and it made us come out here and train even harder this week."

CHS senior striker Evan Blow says, "We've all been really committed and if you're not committed we're not going to get this far and we just knew with all these talented players we could do it."

CHS senior striker Adibi Osman says, "Somebody came up and told me that if you win states as a varsity player you get a ring, and I was like really? And ever since I was a young 8th grader, I always worked hard and told my teammates we could get a ring by our senior year and this is the year I think."

Not only does the CHS soccer team have senior leadership, but it also has great chemistry.

CHS senior defenseman Thomas Inigo says, "More than anything I'd say the chemistry that we all have, it's kind of corny, but it's a group of brothers right now and we fight for each other and we won't stop until the buzzer."

Herbert says, "I'd say the thing that makes us most special is we have people from all walks of life and we really work well together and know each other and love each other and we work really well together as a team."

Evan Blow says, "It's been a dream since day one, it would be the best thing ever to win states. We were short two years in a row and we finally got there this year, this team feels special and we have a lot of goal scorers and great defense and it just feels like its the right time and we can do it."