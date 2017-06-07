Charlottesville Files Counterclaim in Lawsuit with Albemarle County

Charlottesville Files Counterclaim in Lawsuit with Albemarle CountyPosted: Updated:
The city of Charlottesville has filed papers in its lawsuit with Albemarle County over biking at Ragged Mountain Natural Area. It’s the city’s first response since the county filed suit in April.Full Story
Reported by Nora Neus
