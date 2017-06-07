Bill Aimed to Make FERC Pipeline Process Fairer and More Transparent

U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner have introduced a bill that would shake up the federal review process used for natural gas pipelines.

Kaine said he's heard loud and clear from many Virginians that they did not feel the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) offered enough chances for the public to weigh in.

One measure included in the legislation would require hearings in every locality that a pipeline might run through.

“There have been a tremendous amount of I think very compelling arguments made by Virginia citizens that that process of getting information from the public is just really insufficient, and people don't feel like their voices are being heard," Kaine said.

The bill also addresses concerns about eminent domain, compensation for property owners and impacts to scenic land.

If the bill advances, it would only apply to future projects.