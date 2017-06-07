Orange Co. Public Schools Annual Summer Food Program

Orange Co. Public Schools Annual Summer Food ProgramPosted: Updated:
Hundreds of free nutritious meals will be provided to children in Orange County this summer as part of an annual program. This is the sixth year that the county is providing this program.
Orange County Public Schools says it can serve up to 900 meals a day to children during the summer. Those meals will be provided on a first come first serve basis.
Linda Blair with the Orange County Public School system said, "There is no level of economic family income that is measured, everybody under age 18 is welcome to come..."
Breakfast and or lunch will be offered at 16 feeding sites in the county. This includes summer school sites, however, those sites will only offer meals to those attending summer school.
The program also offers an opportunity for students to mix and mingle when school is not in session.
"It's not like during school, they can socialize they can have fun they can talk a little louder than they're allowed to during the school year and it's a good time for all," said Blair
The summer feeding program will kick off on June 12, followed by a carnival on the 20.
Orange County Public Schools Press Release:
Orange County Public Schools is proud to announce that we are participating in the 2017 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there well be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve bases, at the sites and times as follows:
Taylor Education Administration Complex (TEAC), 200 Dailey Drive, Orange, VA 22960
Monday through Friday, June 12 - August 11
(closed on June 23 & 30,, July 3,4, 14, 21, 28)
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Orange Public Library Main Branch:
Wednesdays AM Snack: 9:45-10:45 June 14-28, July 12-26
Fridays PM Snack 2:00-3:00 June 16-30 July 14-28
Orange Public Library Gordonsville Branch
Thursdays AM Snack: 9:45-10:30 and PM Snack 2:00-3:00
June 15-29 July 13-27
Oakbrook Community Center: August 7 from 5:00pm to 6:00 pm
Orange Estates: August 9 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Harper Drive Community Center: August 14 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Town of Orange, Williams Drive: August 16 from 5:00pm to 6:00 pm
In addition to this program, the following summer school sites will offer breakfast and/or lunch only to students attending summer school and their siblings age 18 and under: Prospect Heights Middle School, Locust Grove Middle School, Orange County High School Locust Grove Elementary School, Locust Grove Primary School, Orange Elementary School, Unionville Elementary School, Lightfoot Elementary School, and Gordon-Barbour Elementary.
Please contact your child’s school for further information about summer school dates and times.
Please Note: If you wish to file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.
To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866)632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights,1400 Independence Avenue, AW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 (2) Fax(202)690-7442; or (3) Email: program.intake@usda.gov. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, please contact the OCPS Food Services
office at (540)661-4550
Orange Co. Public Schools Annual Summer Food ProgramMore>>
Reported by Spencer Burke
Reported by Spencer Burke
Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter.Full Story
Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter.Full Story