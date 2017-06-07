Orange Co. Public Schools Annual Summer Food Program

Hundreds of free nutritious meals will be provided to children in Orange County this summer as part of an annual program. This is the sixth year that the county is providing this program.

Orange County Public Schools says it can serve up to 900 meals a day to children during the summer. Those meals will be provided on a first come first serve basis.

Linda Blair with the Orange County Public School system said, "There is no level of economic family income that is measured, everybody under age 18 is welcome to come..."

Breakfast and or lunch will be offered at 16 feeding sites in the county. This includes summer school sites, however, those sites will only offer meals to those attending summer school.

The program also offers an opportunity for students to mix and mingle when school is not in session.

"It's not like during school, they can socialize they can have fun they can talk a little louder than they're allowed to during the school year and it's a good time for all," said Blair

The summer feeding program will kick off on June 12, followed by a carnival on the 20.