Tim Kaine Shares Thoughts Ahead of Scheduled Comey Hearing

All eyes are on Capitol Hill waiting to hear Thursday’s scheduled hearing of fired FBI Director James Comey. A copy of Comey’s prepared opening statement was published online Wednesday.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) is overseeing Thursday’s hearing before Senate Intelligence Committee alongside his republican counterpart Richard Burr (R-NC).

Meantime, the other democratic U.S. Senator from Virginia, Tim Kaine, is sharing his thoughts.

Kaine says some of the red flags for him will be if Comey testifies Thursday that President Donald Trump asked for his loyalty and whether Trump requested Comey drop the investigation into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

According to the copy of the prepared remarks from Comey, the former FBI director plans to say just that.

“This is one of the most serious investigations probably that has ever been embarked upon in Congress. We're talking about potential obstruction of justice, potential espionage, potential treason, potential conflicts of interest, potential perjury or failure, at least, to accurately report. None of these things have been proven but they're all very, very serious,” Kaine explained.

On Wednesday, Trump had a few things go in his favor - Comey's expected testimony will confirm Comey told Trump he was not being investigated three times and top intelligence leaders testified in Washington, D.C. that the president did not pressure them to intervene on the Russia probe.

NBC29 asked Kaine whether he will support the president's pick for a new FBI director, just announced Wednesday. Kaine says he will reserve judgment until there is a fair and thorough hearing of Christopher Wray.