Albemarle County Changes Rules for Dangerous Dogs

Albemarle County police will soon have more control over determining whether a dog is dangerous.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved changes to county code Wednesday, June 7, allowing animal control officers more leeway to review each circumstance of an animal bite.

A dog will no longer be considered "dangerous" if a single nip or bite causes only minor injury to a person. However, owners of a dangerous dog will have less time to register with the county.

The changes to Albemarle County code align with a new state law that goes into effect July 1.