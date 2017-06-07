Online Petition Asking Albemarle County Supervisor for NIFI Funds

Petition to Ann Mallek asking for NIFI funds for Western Park

An online petition is asking Albemarle County supervisor Ann Mallek to include funding for Western Park in the county's new Neighborhood Improvements Funding Initiative (NIFI).

The Old Trail community is requesting $30,000 from the $200,000 pot of NIFI money to revise a nine-year-old master plan for Western Park.

The petition says the Crozet Community Advisory Committee relied on inaccurate information when it voted to support using all of those funds for improvements to The Square downtown.

“I think it would be a shame to see this request fall through the cracks due to a mistake. If it does fall through the cracks now, you might see funding in one or two years and we've already waited close to 10 years to see anything happen on this park,” said Jim Neligan, Old Trail Community Association president.

Mallek tells NBC29 the NIFI process is still ongoing.

Supervisors are expected to recommend which projects to fund at a meeting later this month.