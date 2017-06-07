Fitzhugh Facing Additional Charges in Charlottesville

A Charlottesville woman is facing more charges due to another alleged incident stemming from the debate over the city's Confederate monuments.

A man has accused 38-year-old Veronica Haunami Fitzhugh of assault.

According to police, the man had a Confederate flag and was taking pictures of the Robert E. Lee statue on Sunday, May 21.

The man told police Fitzhugh yelled and pushed him. Police served her a court summons on Tuesday, June 6.

Fitzhugh is also charged with assault and disorderly conduct from an alleged incident on Saturday, May 20. Authorities say she was part of a group yelling and chanting at several men seated outdoors in the 400 block of East Main Street.