PVCC will have Information Sessions for Veterans and Service Members

Piedmont Virginia Community College Press Release:

Charlottesville, Va. – Piedmont Virginia Community College will host VETS (Veterans Education and Transition Services) sessions for veterans and service members interested in attending PVCC and registering for fall semester classes.

VETS sessions will be held on Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on PVCC’s main campus at 501 College Drive in Charlottesville on June 22, July 20, July 27, Aug. 17 and Aug. 24.

During the free sessions, attendees will receive assistance with applying for veteran’s educational benefits and financial aid, applying to PVCC, understanding in-state tuition military exceptions, registering for classes and selecting a program of study. Important information about placement tests, career services, transfer of college credits, selecting a major, and more will be available.

Register for a VETS information session at www.pvcc.edu/veterans.

For more information, call PVCC Military and Veterans Advisor Jackie Fisher at 434.961.5282 or email jfisher@pvcc.edu.