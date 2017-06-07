CIC Hosting 6th Resource Fair at CitySpace

Release from Community Investment Collaborative:



CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The Community Investment Collaborative’s (CIC) mission is to strengthen our community and contribute to economic development by fueling the success of under-resourced entrepreneurs through education, mentoring, micro-lending and networking.



CIC will be hosting its sixth resource fair at CitySpace on Wednesday, June 7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.



The resource fair will offer local entrepreneurs free individual consultations with attorneys, accountants, insurance agents, and marketing professionals.



“Business owners, especially in the beginning stages, often avoid getting good advice from professionals because it can be expensive,” says Waverly Davis. “CIC is excited to offer an opportunity to meet with these professionals free of charge to help entrepreneurs get the advice they need to grow their businesses.”



Yvonne Cunningham, currently enrolled in CIC’s Entrepreneur Workshop and owner of Nona’s Italian Cucina, explains that “I am thrilled to attend the CIC resource fair, to connect with like-minded business professionals that have my best interest at heart. Learn more about the areas that I am not the strongest in. And very excited to have these particular professionals cheer me on and care about my entrepreneurship.”



“The resource fair is not only a great time to network with fellow small business owners but a chance to talk at length one-on-one with important professionals in our community for free! I am so excited that CIC has afforded me this incredible opportunity” claims Jenee Libby, owner of Edacious, Food Talk for Gluttons podcast.



The event is free and open to the public by appointment. For more information, contact Waverly Davis, waverly@cicville.org or 434-227-5657.